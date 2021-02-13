Vancouver police issue urgent appeal to help find missing senior with brain injury

Vancouver Police are appealing for help to find a senior with a brain injury who disappeared Friday after heading out for a walk in South Burnaby.

"We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Thomas Tremblay, and we're asking anyone who lives in the South Burnaby area to check their yards, sheds, or any unlocked vehicles to see if he sought shelter from the freezing cold," said Sgt. Steve Addison with the VPD.

"With snow falling overnight and temperatures below freezing, we are in a race against time to bring him home safely."

Tremblay, 68, left his home near Fraser Street and East 53rd Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday. He told his caregiver he was heading out for a walk, but failed to return at dinnertime, as expected.

VPD investigators believe he last used his Compass Card around 1 p.m. Friday at Edmonds Station, and that he may have been heading to Byrne Creek Park in South Burnaby.

Tremblay is white, five-foot-eight, has a medium build, and short grey hair. He walks with a cane, and was last seen wearing a black toque, a blue face mask, a green Taiga jacket, dark blue rain pants, and Columbia boots.

Anyone who finds Tremblay is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.