Vancouver police investigating homicide of 37-year-old man in May

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in Vancouver's Strathcona neigbourhood in May.

Police said in a written statement that the man, Josue Vela, was stabbed on the street in the area of Princess Avenue and Cordova Street May 10 in the afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later, on May 12, as a result of his injuries.

Homicide investigators made an arrest and later released the person, pending further investigation.

Investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public. The homicide is Vancouver's fourth in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.