Vancouver police investigating homicide after man found dead in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating Vancouver's 15th homicide of the year after Joshua Hough, 43, was found dead in his home Thursday morning.

He was found by staff in his suite at a social housing complex near Main and East Cordova streets, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD says an arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call VPD homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.