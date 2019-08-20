Vancouver police investigating hit-and-run that gave elderly cyclist life-threatening injuries

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent an elderly cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a written statement from police, the man in his 70s, who is from Vancouver, was riding near Fourth Avenue and Collingwood Street before 10 a.m. on Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

He was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

According to witnesses, a taxi may have been involved.

The VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is looking into the incident and has identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.