37-year-old man dead after stabbing in Vancouver; police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Sunday.

A statement said witnesses saw the man collapse on the sidewalk of West Hastings Street just after 10 p.m. PT. They thought the man might have had an overdose and flagged down police in the area.

Paramedics found the man had been stabbed in the chest, police said. The man, who was 37, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police said the man's death is the fourth homicide in the city this year. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.