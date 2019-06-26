Man arrested after fatal shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal shooting near Main Street and 35th Avenue late Tuesday.

Police say they were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment building just before 10 p.m. PT.

A man in his 30s was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Another man, 30, has been arrested in connection to the death.

Police say it's the city's fifth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.