Man charged with murder in death of 87-year-old woman

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her Vancouver apartment Nov. 24

CBC News ·
Police cars were stationed outside the apartment building as investigators combed the scene on Nov. 24. Nicholas Dwayne Wallace, 23, was arrested days later and has since been charged. (Cory Correia/CBC)

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman late last month.

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was found dead in her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street by a relative around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police said charges had been approved against Nicholas Dwayne Wallace in connection with her death.

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Wallace, from Surrey, B.C., was first arrested on Nov. 26 and remains in custody.

Investigators have said they're still working to establish a clear motive, but don't believe the public is at risk.

A relative phoned police after finding Poulin in her apartment unit. Investigators cordoned off the area and quickly determined her death was a homicide. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018. 

