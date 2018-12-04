Man charged with murder in death of 87-year-old woman
Nicholas Dwayne Wallace, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her Vancouver apartment Nov. 24
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman late last month.
Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was found dead in her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street by a relative around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24.
On Tuesday, Vancouver police said charges had been approved against Nicholas Dwayne Wallace in connection with her death.
Wallace, from Surrey, B.C., was first arrested on Nov. 26 and remains in custody.
Investigators have said they're still working to establish a clear motive, but don't believe the public is at risk.
Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.