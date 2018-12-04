Man charged with murder in death of 87-year-old woman

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman late last month.

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was found dead in her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street by a relative around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police said charges had been approved against Nicholas Dwayne Wallace in connection with her death.

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Wallace, from Surrey, B.C., was first arrested on Nov. 26 and remains in custody.

Investigators have said they're still working to establish a clear motive, but don't believe the public is at risk.

A relative phoned police after finding Poulin in her apartment unit. Investigators cordoned off the area and quickly determined her death was a homicide. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.