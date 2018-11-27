23-year-old arrested in connection with elderly woman's killing
Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was found dead in her apartment on Saturday
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman over the weekend.
A relative of Elizabeth Poulin, 87, found her dead in her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Her death was quickly ruled a homicide and her identity was released by police on Monday.
On Tuesday, police said a 23-year-old man from Surrey had been arrested. His identity hasn't been released as charges haven't been approved by the Crown, but a statement said he remains in custody.
Investigators are still working to establish a clear motive, but have said they don't believe the public is at risk.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway and Kerr Street on Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. PT is asked to contact VPD detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.