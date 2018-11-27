23-year-old arrested in connection with elderly woman's killing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman over the weekend.

A relative of Elizabeth Poulin, 87, found her dead in her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Her death was quickly ruled a homicide and her identity was released by police on Monday.

Vancouver police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 87-year-old woman. Investigators say Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her home on Saturday. (Cory Correia/CBC)

On Tuesday, police said a 23-year-old man from Surrey had been arrested. His identity hasn't been released as charges haven't been approved by the Crown, but a statement said he remains in custody.

Investigators are still working to establish a clear motive, but have said they don't believe the public is at risk.

A relative phoned police after finding Poulin in her apartment unit. Investigators cordoned off the area and quickly determined her death was a homicide. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway and Kerr Street on Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. PT is asked to contact VPD detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.