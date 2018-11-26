Police identify 87-year-old found dead in her apartment

Vancouver police have identified an elderly woman who was found dead in her East Vancouver apartment on Saturday morning.

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was found dead by a relative in her unit near Kingsway and Kerr Street around 8 a.m.

The woman found dead in East Vancouver on Saturday has been identified as 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Her death was quickly classified as a homicide by investigators from the VPD's Major Crime Section and the B.C. Coroners Service.

A statement said investigators don't believe there is a risk to the public.

"It is still very early in this investigation and our homicide unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible," said Const. Jason Doucette.

"While our officers continue to piece together what took place, we are reminding the public to report suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately."

The woman's body was found in her East Vancouver apartment on Saturday morning. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway and Kerr Street on Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. PT is asked to contact VPD detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Poulin's death is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.