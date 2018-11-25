Vancouver police investigate suspicious death of elderly woman

Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in her East Vancouver apartment on Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said they received a 911 call around 8 a.m. PT from a person who had just discovered a deceased woman who looked to be in her 80s.

She was found in her apartment near Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street.

The death has been classified as a homicide by investigators from the VPD's Major Crime Section and the B.C. Coroners Service.

"It is still very early in this investigation and our homicide unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible," said VPD's Const. Jason Doucette.

"While our officers continue to piece together what took place, we are reminding the public to report suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street on Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. PT is asked to contact VPD detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Vancouver's 15th homicide of 2018.