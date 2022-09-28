Vancouver police investigating potential racially-motivated assault

Vancouver police say they're investigating a possible hate crime after a 19-year-old woman was assaulted while walking in the city's downtown.



Police said the young Asian woman was hit over the back of the head with a pole on Tuesday by a man she didn't know. They say the suspect reportedly used a racial slur and then fled the area.

Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement that while other people were walking in the block at the time, they couldn't have prevented the attack because it was so sudden.



Police say witnesses called 911 and stayed with the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, until first responders arrived.



The suspect hasn't been found.