Deaths of 2 seniors in Downtown Eastside being investigated as homicides: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say they're investigating the deaths of two men in their 60s who died a week apart on the city's Downtown Eastside.

Police are not linking the two deaths, but say both are being investigated as homicides. No charges have been laid in either case.

They say 60-year-old Joseph Kelly was found dead Nov. 20 inside an apartment building on East Hastings, near Carrall Street.

In a separate statement, police say a senior was found dead in Gastown.

Cameron Fairful, 65, was found Nov. 27 inside his apartment at a single-room occupancy building near Abbott and Water streets.

Investigators say they believe Fairful's killing was targeted.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on either deaths is asked to contact police.

There have been 12 homicides in Vancouver in 2022.