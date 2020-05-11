Skip to Main Content
Vancouver police identify suspect in Point Grey child luring case
Vancouver police say they have identified a possible suspect in an attempted case of child luring that took place in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood on Wednesday.

CBC News ·
This is the block of West 6th Ave in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood where police say a man attempted to lure a child to his car. (Google Streetview)

Police say a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike along West 6th Avenue, near Trimble Street around 3:30 p.m. when a man parked in a vehicle allegedly asked her to "come look into my car." 

Scared, the girl rode home to tell her mother.

The VPD says the girl described the suspect as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, driving a larger vehicle, possibly a light grey or silver van or SUV, with a roof rack. 

Investigators do not believe the public's safety is at risk. 

