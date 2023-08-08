Vancouver police identify man killed in Granville Street stabbing

The Vancouver Police Department has identified a man killed in an overnight stabbing on the Granville strip on Friday as Surrey resident Jose Kaze.

Police say Kaze, 32, was stabbed near the intersection of Granville Street and Smithe Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

He was rushed to hospital, according to police but succumbed to his injuries.

No one has been arrested and police are appealing to the public for information to assist in their investigation.

"We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder," said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement. "We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime."

Anyone with video from the area, including their vehicle's dashcam, on Aug. 4 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2500.