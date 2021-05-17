Vancouver police identify 6 known gangsters considered risks to the general public

Vancouver police have released the names and photos of six known gangsters they believe pose a significant risk to Vancouverites as the Lower Mainland gang war continues to claim victims and play out in busy public places.

Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said the men are being identified because, according to police intelligence, they are the most likely next targets of rival gangs, endangering anyone who happens to be nearby.

"I want to make it clear that today's announcement is not about naming and shaming," he said. "We are providing these photos and names so Vancouverites can know them, and take steps to ensure their own safety and safety of friends and family."

The Lower Mainland has recorded 20 gang-related homicides since the new year and 20 gang-related shootings.

In the past three weeks alone, seven men tied to gangs have been shot dead in public settings that include Vancouver International Airport, a rec centre, a community park, and outside shops and restaurants.

The men identified by the VPD are Garinde Deo, 35, Harjit Deo 38, Damian Ryan, 41, Barinder Dhaliwal, 38, Meninder Dhaliwal, 28 and Ekene Anigbo, 22.

None of the six are currently wanted by police. Palmer said the six men are being identified in the interest of public safety, similar to when police release the name and photo of a sex offender who has moved into the community.

"We know these violent acts are happening brazenly in public places in broad daylight in crowded areas," he said.

"[The six] not only pose a risk to friends, family and acquaintances, but also to people who don't even know them every time they go to the gym, go shopping, to the grocery store, to a restaurant or a bar, when bars are open."

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced Monday that it is reviving its gang violence awareness campaign. (CBC)

Palmer said he expects other police agencies in other municipalities to follow Vancouver's lead and release names and photos of gang members in their jurisdictions.

Earlier Monday, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced it is reviving its gang violence awareness campaign thanks to new funding.

The campaign encourages people with information on gangs and illegal guns to report anonymously.

"If you see something, say something," said Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis. "We only want your information so we can pass it on to police. We do not want to know who you are."

The widow of Paul Bennett, who was killed in 2018 in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity, said she is pleased the Crime Stopper guns and gang campaign is coming back.

"Every arrest, every gun seized means a threat to an innocent life will be reduced," said Darlene Bennett. "Next month marks three years since Paul's life was so senselessly taken. Our lives will never be the same."