Vancouver police dismantle illegal cannabis-oil labs

A multi-million dollar drug operation producing illegal cannabis-oil products has been shutdown by Vancouver police.

In a press release, the Vancouver Police Department said it executed search warrants on two illicit cannabis-oil labs near Oak Street and Marine Drive on Friday.

Officers received help from RCMP's Clandestine Lab Team and Vancouver Fire Rescue to seize thousands of pounds of drugs in the operation, VPD said.

"These were very large and sophisticated illegal operations that posed a significant risk to the public," said VPD Const. Steve Addison in the statement.

At a press conference Monday, Addison explained police had to act quickly because of the volatile process of extracting the oils, which can lead to fires or explosions.

The VPD statement said investigators believe the warehouses were being used as THC extraction labs to produce high-potency cannabis oils and concentrates for sale in unlicensed cannabis stores and on the illicit market.

It said some of the cannabis products seized include oils, balms, edibles, "shatter" concentrate and "shake" residue, as well as lab equipment used to produce the drugs.

The VPD said the investigation is ongoing and several charges are anticipated.