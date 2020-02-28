Vancouver police discover 'stash of weapons' in Oppenheimer park tent
Officers say they had been responding to a 911 call when they made the discovery
Vancouver police said they seized a large stash of weapons from a tent at Oppenheimer park on Tuesday after they responded to a call about a domestic dispute in progress.
Investigators said the weapons were lying in plain view.
The items inside the tent included over 30 knives, one silver revolver, nine guns, including two 6 mm calibre orange handguns, two machetes, two smoke grenades, a pair of handcuffs, a hunting bow, over a dozen propane tanks, a small quantity of drugs and multiple bicycles.
Police said the guns are being analyzed to check whether they are real or replicas. Other weapons and drugs will be destroyed.
VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said taking the weapons off the street is another step in the right direction.
"This is a unique seizure because of the size of the stash of weapons in this one location," said Roed.
So far no arrests have been made.
Vancouver police said the tent is believed to be a shared or communal tent that many people had access to, but it's unclear exactly who was living inside.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.