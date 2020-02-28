Vancouver police discover 'stash of weapons' in Oppenheimer park tent

Vancouver police said they seized a large stash of weapons from a tent at Oppenheimer park on Tuesday after they responded to a call about a domestic dispute in progress.

Investigators said the weapons were lying in plain view.

The items inside the tent included over 30 knives, one silver revolver, nine guns, including two 6 mm calibre orange handguns, two machetes, two smoke grenades, a pair of handcuffs, a hunting bow, over a dozen propane tanks, a small quantity of drugs and multiple bicycles.

Police said the guns are being analyzed to check whether they are real or replicas. Other weapons and drugs will be destroyed.

Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver in December 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said taking the weapons off the street is another step in the right direction.

"This is a unique seizure because of the size of the stash of weapons in this one location," said Roed.

So far no arrests have been made.

Vancouver police said the tent is believed to be a shared or communal tent that many people had access to, but it's unclear exactly who was living inside.