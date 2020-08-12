Vancouver police, B.C. coroner hope public can help solve death of woman more than 2 decades ago

The B.C. Coroners Service and Vancouver police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman who died at the Broadway SkyTrain Station more than two decades ago.

A statement from the provincial coroner Wednesday said the woman, whose identity remains a mystery to this day, was found dead at the Broadway SkyTrain Station on April, 11, 1998.

At the time of her death, a police artist reconstructed an image of what she might have looked like.

Police do not say how she died but are hoping someone might recognize her face and come forward.

She is described as a Caucasian woman between the ages of 30 and 40, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a long red wool coat with a hood, blue jeans, and a pair of Cougar brand black boots.

Anyone who believes they recognize her or has information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604 717-3321, or the B.C. Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1 877 660-5077.

Information about this case, along with approximately 180 other unidentified human remains investigations in B.C., is available on the B.C. Coroners Service's unidentified human remains interactive viewer.