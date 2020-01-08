Vancouver police seek suspect in alleged attempted child abduction

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in trying to identify a man who they claim may have been behind an attempted child abduction.

Police claim the driver of a red minivan got out of the vehicle and approached a 12-year-old girl Tuesday in the area of 50th Avenue and Fraser Street at about 3:20 p.m.

The man allegedly asked the girl if she wanted to come with him. She refused and ran back to her school, where she alerted the school's administrators.

"This young girl absolutely did the right thing by not engaging with the man and then getting to a place of safety," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

"We commend her for her bravery, as this was a terrifying situation."

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-50s with a pale complexion. He is about five feet 10 inches tall, has white hair, facial hair and yellow teeth. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

A photograph released by police shows a red minivan with a red ladder on the roof. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 604-717-0603 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.