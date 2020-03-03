Police cruisers badly damaged after suspect chase ends in series of crashes

One person has been arrested after a police chase in South Vancouver ended in a series of crashes early Tuesday morning, seriously damaging a number of cruisers.

Officers were called to the area of Cambie Street and 39th Avenue to investigate a car believed to be linked to break-ins around the neighbourhood. Responding officers tried to pull the car over, but police said the driver took off.

"After a number of collisions with police vehicles, officers were able to take the man into custody," a statement said.

Witness video posted online early Tuesday appeared to show the car driving erratically down an otherwise deserted Main Street before crashing into a police cruiser in the middle of the road. A second cruiser was also hit.

The driver, a 38-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at Main Street and 51st Avenue. The statement said none of the officers were seriously injured.

The damaged cruisers and the suspect vehicle were towed from the road around 5:30 a.m. PT.

Vancouver police are still investigating. The statement said officers are anticipating charges in relation to dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.