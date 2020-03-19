Vancouver police call for charges against driver of Car2Go in fatal crash with taxi

Vancouver police are recommending charges against the driver of a car-share vehicle that crashed into a taxi and killed the cab driver in December — charges, they say, likely won't be approved.

Cab driver Sanehpal ​​​​Singh Randhawa, 28, was killed in the collision and the suspect who was driving the Car2Go Smart Car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have recommended six charges to Crown counsel related to impaired driving and the dangerous operation of a vehicle. The driver is back in his home country recovering from the injuries and cannot participate in the court proceedings.

"It is difficult to accept that the suspect cannot be held accountable at this time due to his medical state," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

"However, in recommending charges, we are hoping there will be some sense of closure for the family and friends of the victim."

Investigators are monitoring the driver's medical condition to see if it improves to a point where he is able to participate in the court process.

Sanehpal ​​​​Singh Randhawa, 28, died after his taxi was struck by a smart car in December. (Sanehpal ​​​​Singh Randhawa/Facebook)

Randhawa had moved to Canada 10 years ago to study computer programming and had worked for Yellow Cab since 2015. According to his colleagues, he had just put a down payment on a new condo in Surrey and was "was about to get his life started."

Police say the Car2Go car was seen driving at a high speed prior to the crash but had evaded officers. The Independent Investigations Office later found the there was no police responsibility for the crash.

"This is an incredibly sad and tragic case for the affected families, the community and our investigators," said Visintin.