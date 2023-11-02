3 Vancouver police officers acquitted of assault in 2017 arrest

WARNING: This story contains video content some may find disturbing.

Three Vancouver police officers have all been acquitted of assault charges in connection with a 2017 arrest that left a suspect with multiple broken ribs.

Vancouver Police Department constables Brandon Blue and Beau Spencer and now-retired constable Gregory Jackson were all charged with assault in the May 24, 2017 arrest of a theft and obstruction suspect.

Judge Jay Solomon handed down his decision in Vancouver provincial court on Friday afternoon, finding that the officers had all acted reasonably in an attempt to bring the suspect under control.

The trial heard evidence that the takedown at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station left David Cowie with four broken ribs — including two that were each fractured in two places — as well as a collapsed lung.

Surveillance video played for the judge showed the officers repeatedly kneeing and punching Cowie as he laid face down on the ground. Spencer admitted on the stand that at one point, he kneed Cowie three times and punched him three times within just six seconds.

WATCH | Surveillance video show 2017 arrest: CCTV footage shows arrest that led to assault charges for 3 police officers Duration 3:28 Surveillance video taken at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station on May 24, 2017, shows Vancouver police officers repeatedly punching and kneeing a theft suspect.

The Crown contended that Cowie was nearly motionless while he was struck, but defence lawyers argued that the suspect was resisting arrest and the three officers only used necessary and appropriate force.

Cowie did not testify during the trial.

More to come.