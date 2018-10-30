Vancouver police seek witnesses in 'vicious' assault on senior

Vancouver Police are asking people to check their vehicles' dash-cam footage after a 64-year old man was assaulted near Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station Saturday night.

The Burnaby man was walking along Euclid Avenue near Tyne Street around 10 p.m. when police say he was "viciously attacked." Two witnesses rushed to help the man, and the suspect fled on foot.

The man was later sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested later that night in connection with the incident and was released pending further investigation.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said the incident may have been captured on a dash-cam.

"Anyone in the area around the time of the assault, especially with dash-cam footage, may unknowingly have information that is important to our investigation and we'd like to hear from them," Doucette said.

Anyone driving in the area bound by Tyne Street on the west and Aberdeen Street to the east, and Crowley Drive to the north and Euclid Avenue to the south, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.