Vancouver Police ask for help finding man charged with sexual assault

Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted B.C.-wide after he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet while out on bail on Oct. 15.

Mark Lukyn, 41, was recently granted bail for an incident in Vancouver. He was charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police believe Lukyn removed his electronic monitoring bracelet near the area of 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey. He has not been seen since.

Lukyn is known to frequent Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has short hair that is dyed blond and a stubble beard. He has a tattoo of a fish skeleton on his right forearm and a dagger with flowers on his right upper arm. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone who sees Lukyn or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia