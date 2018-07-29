Vancouver police arrest suspect in stabbing of man, dog

Vancouver police have a man in custody after two separate violent incidents that took place in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The VPD says it received a report of a stabbing on West 13th Avenue near Arbutus Street at about 7:15 a.m. PT. They found the victim — a man in his late 20s — and rushed him to hospital.

A few minutes later, police received another tip that a man brandishing a knife and bleeding from his chest was spotted on Yew Street near West 4th Avenue.

As officers arrived on scene, the man allegedly approached a woman walking her dog and stabbed the dog. The woman was unhurt.

Dog expected to recover

Officers had to corral the man using a beanbag gun. The suspect, who is in his 20s, was then taken to hospital because of what looked like a stab wound to his chest. Two police officers were also injured.

The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital. A friend of the owner told CBC News the dog is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect knew the first victim and they had been fighting before the suspect fled.

Anyone who may have information about either of these events is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

