Vancouver police arrest suspect after man shot several times in Downtown Eastside

Police in Vancouver say they are investigating a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

"While some officers stayed to care for the injured man, others tracked the suspect as he fled from East Hastings to Chinatown," said spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

He was arrested moments later, he said.

The statement said the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

They say the suspect is a man in his 30s, who is originally from Alberta.



The department says more than two dozen police officers are actively investigating the incident.