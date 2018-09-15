Vancouver Police arrest man who drove over border, crashed into music store

Vancouver Police have arrested a man after he allegedly drove across the border into Canada from the United States without stopping, then crashed into a local business.

According to a release, the VPD was notified by Surrey RCMP at around 8:20 a.m. Saturday that a man in his 20s driving a blue pick-up truck with Oregon licence plates had driven through the border minutes before without stopping, and was speeding towards Vancouver.

A few minutes later, VPD officers found the truck driving in the area of West 16th Avenue and Oak Street.

They tried to pull the vehicle over using lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and continued toward Vancouver's West Side.

The truck collided with a Mazda sedan on West 10th Avenue at Alma Street just before 8:30 a.m., and then crashed into Rufus Drum Shop, which was unoccupied at the time.

The 32-year-old Vancouver man driving the Mazda received minor injuries. The suspect driving the truck was arrested and taken to jail.

The VPD said it will be recommending charges related to dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit, and additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.