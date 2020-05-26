Vancouver police arrest man for smashing car window with a chisel in racially motivated attack

Vancouver police say a man who smashed the window of a parked car with two Asian women inside it has been arrested for suspected mischief.

The incident took place May 23 in Chinatown near East Pender and Columbia streets.

Police say the suspect yelled obscenities at the women and then used a chisel he was carrying to break the car window.

He was located and arrested with the help of a witness.

"This was a random, unprovoked incident and would have been very terrifying for the victims," said Sgt. Aaron Roed. "It was particularly concerning for responding officers, considering the anti-Asian crime and incidents we have seen in Vancouver recently."

The man was arrested for mischief. He has been released with an conditions to appear in court at a later date.