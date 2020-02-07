Vancouver police arrest and charge 2 men in 2019 homicide

Vancouver police have arrested two men in the 2019 homicide of 43-year-old Fizul Jeremy Mohammed on the Downtown Eastside.

Shaikh Hussain, 26, is charged with one count of second degree murder and Trent Harper, 24, is charged with one count of manslaughter. Both men are from Vancouver and were arrested on Friday.

Mohammed was critically injured near Main and Hastings streets on Nov. 28, 2019, before making his way to the area of Robson and Denman streets in the West End.

Police were called to respond after he collapsed. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.