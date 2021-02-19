Vancouver Police arrest 57-year-old man in West End stranger attack

Vancouver Police say they arrested a 57-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with an unprovoked attack on woman walking home in the city's West End last Saturday night.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking home after shopping on Davie Street when she was grabbed from behind by a suspect after she turned onto Maxine Lane, an alleyway between Burnaby and Harwood streets.

Investigators released security video taken on Feb.13 of the suspect in the hopes that someone could help identify him.

Const. Tania Visintin said information from the public led to his arrest.

"Investigators are pleased with the help they have received from the public in identifying this suspect," said Visintin.

Police say charges are being recommended to Crown counsel.

The man was released from custody with conditions until his court appearance.