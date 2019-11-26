'Hands Off!': Vancouver police take aim at gropers with new campaign
'Hands Off!' posters in trains, buses and bars carry message that any unwanted touching is sex assault
Vancouver police have partnered with Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Barwatch in a public awareness campaign about unwanted sexual touching.
The Hands Off! campaign is a city-wide effort to remind would-be offenders that groping is a crime that could result in an arrest and sexual assault charges, according to a police statement emailed Tuesday.
The campaign group plans to put up posters in Vancouver bars which are members of the crime watch group called BarWatch, inside Translink SkyTrain and Canada Line cars, and on bus shelters throughout the city.
"It appears that some people don't understand that groping is a crime," said Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison. "We are concerned about the number of groping incidents we are seeing in the city."
'Numbers are high'
Since the beginning of 2018, The Vancouver Police Department says it has investigated 174 reports of unwanted sexual contact from strangers in public places. Another 75 investigations have been initiated by Transit Police on buses and SkyTrains in the city during that time.
"[Groping incidents] continue to be a serious issue on the transit system," said Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton. "Offenders need to realize these are all sexual assaults, and anyone who commits an act of groping is a sexual offender."
Barwatch's Kendra Belsheim said the campaign is about creating a safe environment for staff and customers.
"Everyone who comes to a restaurant or bar deserves to feel safe, and nobody should have to worry about being grabbed by a stranger," said Belsheim.
The Vancouver police urges anyone who thinks they have been a victim of unwanted sexual touching to call 911 immediately
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.