Thousands return for Vancouver Polar Bear Swim on New Year's Day 2024
People from across Metro Vancouver descended on English Bay beach on New Year's Day as part of the annual Polar Bear Swim, which has run for over a century. Here are some of the best pictures from the event.
Annual tradition at English Bay has run for over a century
Thousands of swimmers braved the cold waters, with the cool winter breeze making it feel like 6 C. Many of them were wearing costumes.
Last year, around 6,000 people showed up to have a dip in the freezing cold waters of English Bay, which is located in the West End in Vancouver's downtown peninsula.
Vancouver's polar bear swim tradition was started in 1920 by Peter Pantages, who had recently immigrated from Greece. He used to swim at least once a day in honour of his home island of Andros in Greece, according to his granddaughter Lisa.
Pantages, who owned the Peter Pan Cafe on Granville Street, died in 1971, but the event he started has endured through the years — only being interrupted by the pandemic.
Here are some of the best photos from the 2024 edition of the swim, with many participants calling it a refreshing way to start the year. There were also additional events in Sidney, B.C. and throughout the province.