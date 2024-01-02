Thousands return for Vancouver Polar Bear Swim on New Year's Day 2024

People from across Metro Vancouver descended on English Bay beach on New Year's Day as part of the annual Polar Bear Swim, which has run for over a century.

Thousands of swimmers braved the cold waters, with the cool winter breeze making it feel like 6 C. Many of them were wearing costumes.

Last year, around 6,000 people showed up to have a dip in the freezing cold waters of English Bay, which is located in the West End in Vancouver's downtown peninsula.

Vancouver's polar bear swim tradition was started in 1920 by Peter Pantages, who had recently immigrated from Greece. He used to swim at least once a day in honour of his home island of Andros in Greece, according to his granddaughter Lisa.

Pantages, who owned the Peter Pan Cafe on Granville Street, died in 1971, but the event he started has endured through the years — only being interrupted by the pandemic.

Here are some of the best photos from the 2024 edition of the swim, with many participants calling it a refreshing way to start the year. There were also additional events in Sidney, B.C. and throughout the province.

Zhidong Yu, front right, 91, waits to participate in the Polar Bear Swim. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

Thousands have participated in the Polar Bear Swim the last two times it was organized — 2020 and 2023. It was cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

The tradition of a polar bear swim was started in Vancouver in 1920. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

A bather uses an inflatable pink flamingo on Monday. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

A bather uses an inflatable pink flamingo on Monday.

When Pantages first started the event, just over 10 people participated. Last year's event drew 6,000, and the previous year's event — which marked 100 years since it was first started — saw 7,000 people participate. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

Bathers hold hands as they walk into the chilly waters on Monday. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

People wearing Christmas costumes interact as bathers run into the chilly waters of English Bay. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

The temperature in Vancouver was around 6 C on Monday. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)