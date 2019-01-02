Vancouver Plan heads to council — but concrete change won't come until after the election

After more than three years of consultations and studies, Vancouver council is being asked to approve a citywide plan that will need another plan before it can be implemented.

It's headed to council Wednesday morning.

The Vancouver Plan seeks to create a long-term land-use strategy for the city instead of different plans for individual neighbourhoods spread out over many decades.

The plan (which you can read here) lays out concepts for how the city should evolve in a variety of areas — including housing, ecology, transportation and public spaces — but doesn't change any bylaws or how any land in the city is zoned.

That part would be left up to a land-use development plan for the entire city, which would include timelines for change and a financial plan to see it through.

"I think these are incredibly solid bones to a very detailed plan that is going to come in the future," said Coun. Adriane Carr, who put forward the original motion for the Vancouver Plan at the first major council meeting following the 2018 municipal election.

"I wish it could have been done in one term; couldn't do it because of COVID. But this is a fabulous, clear set of goals about where we're headed."

More than $10 million has been spent on the plan, which has included dozens of in-person and virtual consultation meetings.

The Vancouver Plan envisions higher density along blocks surrounding busy streets and transit lines across the city and up to six units of housing in all areas where only three (a duplex and a laneway home) are currently permitted. (City of Vancouver)

'We need to bring certainty'

Broadly speaking, the plan seeks to expand on what has been a focus of Mayor Kennedy Stewart and senior staff for several years — expanding housing density across the city, with most of the growth along major transit networks.

The Vancouver Plan outlines five neighbourhood types: Metro Core, Rapid Transit Area, Neighbourhood Centre and Village and Multiplex Area. Each would have different policies for development and public spaces going forward if further plans are passed.

"We need this plan to be able to bring together what is over 50 local area plans and over 100 other policies," said Carr.

"We need to merge these, so people understand where development is going to take place, at what kind of pace that development is going to happen, and what happens."

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he would put forward an amendment to ensure renters demovicted as a result of Vancouver Plan-related developments would get the same protections as those put in place for the Broadway Plan.

And he defended the process that has led council to consider approving a plan that will be potentially up to a new mayor and council to implement.

"This is a necessary two-step process," said Stewart, adding that the pandemic and turnover among senior city staff had contributed to the delays.

"We need to bring certainty to the city. You can see the stress through the public hearings. You can see the stress when you talk to the development community. More certainty is needed for everybody, and that's what this will bring."