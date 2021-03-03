Vancouver pilots 30 km/h 'slow zone' in Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood

If you're planning a drive through the heart of Grandview-Woodland any time soon, be prepared to ease off the gas pedal.

Starting Wednesday,, a large swath of the neighbourhood becomes the city's first "slow zone" pilot with the speed limit dropping to 30 km/h in the area bounded on the east and west by Clark Drive and Commercial Drive, and on the north and south by First Avenue and Grandview Highway North.

All Vancouver streets have a default speed limit of 50 km/h unless otherwise posted, but the city says slower speeds could help eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Studies have shown slowing vehicles dramatically improves safety for people walking and cycling.

New slow-zone in the East Vancouver neighbourhood of Grandview-Woodland where the speed limit will be 30 km/h. (City of Vancouver)

According to a World Health Organization study, the probability of a fatality is 15 per cent when a vehicle travelling 30 km/h hits a pedestrian. If the vehicle is going 50 km/h, the probability of fatality increases to 50 per cent.

Grandview-Woodland was identified as a good candidate for the pilot based on speeds, collisions, vulnerable populations (seniors/children/low income) and community amenities.

Signs have been installed to alert drivers to the change.

City staff will monitor the pilot and report back to council in the fall. Information gathered could be used to create more slow zones in Vancouver.

In the summer, the city brought in 24 hour a day 30 km/h zones around schools and playgrounds.