Vancouver permit board conditionally approves controversial Chinatown condo project

The Vancouver Development Permit Board has voted to conditionally approve a condo project at 105 Keefer Street in the city's Chinatown district.

The Beedie Group's project — a nine-story, 111-unit tower — was first proposed in a different form in 2014. After numerous iterations, the development permit board rejected the proposal in 2017.

However, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in December that the board should take another look at its decision. After numerous hearings within the last month, the board decided to approve the project with certain conditions.

The conditions include screening to conceal machinery, the provision of outdoor seating, and a requirement developers involve the Chinatown arts community.

Protesters argue that the 105 Keefer St. proposal does not fit with Chinatown's character, and the lack of social housing will exacerbate affordability struggles in the neighbourhood for seniors. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Beedie's proposal for the site, currently a parking lot adjacent to the Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Garden, was controversial, with community groups arguing it would not fit within the character of the neighbourhood and would increase the pace of gentrification in the historic district.

