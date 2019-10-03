Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed during rush hour in South Vancouver on Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian was crossing the street in the Killarney neighbourhood, near East 49th Avenue and Tyne Street, when he was hit by a Suzuki station wagon travelling eastbound just after 6 p.m., a police statement said.

"It appears the pedestrian ran into the street and was struck," the statement said.

Bystanders provided medical help until paramedics arrived, but the 33-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was from Vancouver.

A statement said the driver, a 25-year-old man, stopped and stayed at the scene. Police said he is also from Vancouver and is co-operating with the investigation.

The man's death is the sixth pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.