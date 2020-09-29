Vancouver pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
The Vancouver Police Department says a 74-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the West Point Grey neighbourhood on Monday.
The West Point Grey crash marked Vancouver's sixth pedestrian fatality of the year
Police say the woman was crossing the intersection of West 10th Avenue and Sasamat Street shortly before 5 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.
The woman was later pronounced dead at hospital. It's Vancouver's sixth pedestrian fatality of the year.
Officers says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and remained on scene.
Vancouver police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
