Where the streets have no signs: East Van parking spat pits owner against renters

A testy turf war has erupted in a normally peaceful corner of East Vancouver after a handful of renters on the south side of the 1800-block of Adanac Street were slapped with fines for parking in front of new townhouses on the north side of the street.

Renter Owen Brady said street parking was never an issue in the block near Commercial Drive, until someone who recently moved into one of the townhouses began complaining to bylaw enforcement officials.

"There is private parking behind the townhouses, so I'm guessing this person has more than one car and thinks the street in front of their building belongs to them," said Brady.

There are no parking restriction posted in the block, but Brady and others in his building didn't realize that no signs doesn't necessarily mean no regulations.

A warning poster put up by one of the apartment dwellers who was ticketed. (submitted to CBC)

According to the "parking when there is no signage" page on the City of Vancouver website, bylaw 2849 17.6(f) prohibits people from parking in front of buildings they don't live or work in for more than three hours during the day.

The website says the rule is in place to preserve daytime access for residents, business owners and employees.

CBC contacted the City of Vancouver but no one was available to speak about the bylaw.

One frustrated apartment dweller has taped up a photocopy of their $42 parking ticket to warn others. The heading reads "Beware of Unfriendly Neighbours."

"Bylaw 2849 can only be enforced if someone calls to complain," the person wrote. "Very un-community-like!"

A notice posted by apartment management warns that the townhouse owner has pledged to continue ratting out renters who park on the wrong side of the street.

A posted letter from Royal Providence Management Inc. warns renters about parking on north side of Adanac Street. (submitted to CBC)

"They stated that renters should not be allowed to park and take the spots that should be only available for owners," said the notice. "They [stated] that more tickets will be issued."

Brady says he didn't receive a parking ticket himself, but believes the conflict is symptom of a bigger issue plaguing Vancouver.

"People expect the city to provide free street parking for however many cars a household may own, which is not realistic," he said.

"I think the problem would go away if the city charged a permit fee for parking commensurate with the value of the road space," he said.