Don't park in resident-only spots in Kitsilano and Point Grey or risk a ticket

The City of Vancouver is warning drivers visiting the neighbourhoods of Kitsilano and Point Grey: Don't park in spots designated for residents or you could be fined.

Enforcement is starting up again Friday north of West 10th Avenue and west of Burrard Street, including both those streets.

Drivers should avoid spots marked residential permit-parking, resident parking only and Vancouver resident permit-parking streets.

The city says it's hoping to deter people from other parts of the city from converging at the beaches and trails in the area to maintain physical distancing.

Instead, they want residents to make use of parks and green spaces near their homes.

Instead of driving down to Kitsilano Beach to sunbathe, the city of Vancouver hopes residents will make use of local parks. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Parking next to Kits Park will also be removed and nearby streets will be earmarked for local traffic to provide more room for walking and cycling along the seawall.

At the end of March, the city said it would no longer enforce residential parking or metered parking.

With the majority of people staying home, traffic volumes and parking demand had dropped to the point enforcement was no longer needed.