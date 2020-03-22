'This isn't a game': Fines possible for not following social distancing rules, Vancouver mayor says

People and businesses that do not abide by social distancing rules could face "significant" fines or business closures, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said Sunday.

City council will meet virtually Monday to amend the city's emergency bylaw that would allow the city to enforce penalties to large groups or businesses that are not keeping people at least two metres apart.

Kennedy expressed frustration, saying he'd heard reports of house parties, group picnics on the beach, soccer games and beer pong parties on the weekend.

"This isn't a game. People are dying," Stewart said.

"The time of asking nicely is coming to an end."

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Park Board is closing all public outdoor recreation facilities within its parks and beaches as well as parking lots because of a lack of public compliance with social distancing rules.

Areas closed include volleyball, skate parks, field sports, and tennis courts.

Beaches and other areas of the parks remain open, but visitors are encouraged to come during off-peak hours and stay two metres away from others.

Crowds are seen walking along the seawall at Sunset Beach in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Effective immediately, parking is prohibited at high-traffic areas like the seawall, Kitsilano Beach, English Bay, Queen Elizabeth Park, Stanley Park, Jericho Beach, Locarno Beach and VanDusen Botanical Garden.

These measures are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will last indefinitely.

They will be complete by Monday morning, the park board said in an online statement.

"We're taking this measure as a result of insufficient public compliance with social distancing protocol at many parks and beaches," the statement said.

The Park Board said in a tweet Sunday that it is currently installing signage to limit access to park facilities.

The iconic logs where generations of beachgoers have rested are also being removed to prevent people from sitting together.

"Please help us keep beaches safe and open," tweeted park board general manager Malcolm Bromley Sunday morning, as the closure of facilities was announced.

On Twitter, many people were asking questions about the move, including whether beaches or the sea wall would also close. The Park Board has told media it will answer questions later in the day.

On Sunday the City of Vancouver shut down 166 playgrounds operated by the park board.

Earlier on Sunday, Port Coquitlam closed all sports courts, sports fields, and skate parks effective immediately. Public washrooms will also be closed. All public parks and trails in Port Coquitlam remain open.

The City of New Westminster also closed all city playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, and skate and all-wheel parks.

The District of North Vancouver closed skateboard and skatebowl parks, the Lynn Canyon Park parking lots and the Mount Fromme parking lot.

Port Moody also closed all public recreational facilities in parks, including basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks, bike parks and sports fields.

Whistler has also closed all of its playgrounds, skate, tennis and basketball courts.

Rainbow Park, Bailey Park, Alta Lake Park, the Lost Lake beach area and all gathering areas at other parks are also closed.

All playgrounds and parks in Prince Rupert on B.C.'s North Coast are also closed.