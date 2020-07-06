Vancouver Park Board to vote on allowing booze in parks

Vancouver park-goers might soon be able to crack a cold one legally at some city parks if the Vancouver Park Board votes tonight to approve a pilot project.

The proposed bylaw amendment would allow drinking within designated areas of 10 Vancouver parks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

In Stanley Park, two small grassy sections close to the Stanley Park Brew Pub and Restaurant are proposed as designated liquor consumption sites.

Sections of Vanier, Queen Elizabeth, New Brighton, Fraser River, Locarno, Trout Lake, Harbour Green, South Memorial and Quilchena parks are also included in the plan.

All beaches are excluded from the plan.

In April, two motions were brought before Vancouver city council promoting the idea of allowing liquor consumption in some parks, even though the ultimate decision has always rested with the park board.

Port Coquitlam, the City of North Vancouver and Penticton have recently voted to allow alcohol at some parks, while Vernon and Saanich have voted against it.

The area of Stanley Park that could be designated for legal alcohol consumption is two grassy areas near the Stanley Park Brew Pub. (Vancouver Park Board)

If passed, the pilot project will run until October 12.

It is currently illegal to drink alcohol at any Vancouver park.