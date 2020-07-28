Vancouver Park Board votes to allow drinking in 22 city parks, but there's a catch

The Vancouver Park Board voted Monday evening to approve a pilot program that would allow drinking in some city parks.

The program would allow alcohol consumption in 22 parks across the city from mid-August to Oct. 12.

It's not clear when it will go into effect, however, because the plan needs to overcome another major hurdle: the new bylaw requires a change to the Liquor Control and Licensing Act before it can be enacted.

That's in the hands of the province, which has been dealing with concerns over a second wave of COVID-19.

Staff had submitted a proposed plan earlier this month which called for sections of 10 city parks to be designated as alcohol consumption zones, but the park board wanted it to be revised and expanded.

Park board commissioner Dave Demers is optimistic the B.C. government will find time next month in its legislative agenda to fit it in.

"Hopefully early August, and if there is one thing I know, is that where there's a will there is a way," Demers said.

The liquor consumption in parks pilot has been approved, with 22 designated sites in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>. The Board has directed staff to apply for licences to allow concessions located near pilot sites to sell beer, cider, and coolers, providing there are no additional legal liabilities. <a href="https://t.co/3bz7DZeRm5">pic.twitter.com/3bz7DZeRm5</a> —@ParkBoard

According to the revised staff report, the discussion around allowing alcohol consumption in parks has become more timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing required in response.

The Park board also voted for staff to apply for licences to allow concessions near pilot sites to sell beer, cider, and coolers.

There is no meal requirement to consume alcohol.