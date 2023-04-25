Vancouver Park Board approves new rules for clothing at pools and drinking at beaches

Beers at the beach are in after the Vancouver Park Board approved changes to its alcohol policy.

By a unanimous vote, commissioners approved adding seven beaches to the public places in Vancouver where adults over 19 years of age can drink alcohol.

Under the pilot project this summer, beginning in June, glass bottles will not be allowed — although the park board is looking at concession stands that would serve them in cups.

The policy will apply to the following locations:

Spanish Banks

Jericho Beach

Lorcarno Beach

Kitsilano Beach

Second Beach

The beach at New Brighton Park

The sandy area on the south side of Trout Lake

In addition, the number of regular parks where drinking is allowed in Vancouver will increase to 40, with the majority of them open for drinking year round.

A smaller number will only be allowed for drinking during the summer season due to their location near schools.

The vote completes a promise by the ABC Vancouver party to make park drinking permanent and introduce beach drinking, following criticism that the previous park board took years to implement a pilot program while other Metro Vancouver municipalities did so within months of the start of the pandemic.

"It's been going on for a long time, even before it was allowed, so making it a permanent program means we can reallocate resources that have been going to pouring out drinks and toward enforcement of other bylaws," said commissioner Laura Christensen.

The hours for legal drinking are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and a full list of locations can be found here (though Barclay Heritage Square was removed from the list during Monday's meeting).

Swimwear policy created

It was one of two high-profile decisions that commissioners made on Monday night, as they also moved forward with a new policy around "appropriate" clothing at swimming pools.

Peter Fox, the park board's manager of recreation services, says it was brought forward due to staff members at pools requesting guidelines after a number of incidents.

"We can't ask people to leave unless we have a policy to speak to that," he said.

Staff emphasized that they took an equity-centred approach in creating the new guidelines, and wanted people of all sexual orientations, races and genders to feel comfortable wearing what they would consider to be appropriate attire.

In the report, appropriate swimming attire is listed as:

bathing suit;

swim trunks or board shorts;

T-shirts and shorts;

burkini;

swim hijab, leggings and tunic;

rash guard;

and wet suit.

Unacceptable attire, according to the report, includes items designed for sexual or intimate purposes, clothing that absorbs water and becomes heavy, like jeans and sweatpants, and long, flowing fabrics.

Staff clarified that exposed breasts would be permitted for all people, but that swimwear must fully cover the genitals.

Commissioner Marie-Claire Howard abstained from the vote after her amendment to change the word "appropriate" to

"clean, legal and safe" was narrowly defeated.

The policy will begin as a one-year pilot and be re-evaluated in 2024.