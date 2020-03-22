Vancouver Park Board closes all public outdoor recreation facilities within parks and beaches

The Vancouver Park Board is closing all public outdoor recreation facilities within parks and beaches.

That includes volleyball, skate parks, field sports, and tennis courts.

The Park Board said in a tweet that it is currently installing signage to limit access to facilities.

The iconic logs where generations of beachgoers have rested are also being removed to prevent people from sitting together.

"Please help us keep beaches safe and open," tweeted park board general manager Malcolm Bromley Sunday morning, as the closure of facilities was announced.

On Twitter, many people were asking questions about the move, including whether beaches or the sea wall would also close. The Park Board has told media it will answer questions later in the day.

On Sunday the city of Vancouver shut down 166 playgrounds operated by the park board.

Earlier on Sunday Port Coquitlam closed all sports courts, sports fields, and skate parks effective immediately. All public parks and trails in Port Coquitlam remain open.