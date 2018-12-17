Vancouver Park Board to explore motion allowing alcohol at some parks and beaches

The Vancouver Park Board may consider allowing alcohol in some public spaces, if a new commissioner has his way.

The Green Party's Dave Demers is putting a motion forward at Monday evening's meeting that calls for a feasibility study into allowing alcohol at select parks and beaches on a trial basis.

Drinking alcohol at parks or beaches under the board's jurisdiction is against the rules.

"More and more every year, many of us live in condos ... and most condos actually don't have a private outdoor space," Demers told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko. "More and more of us, every year, rely on parks and beaches.

"That's where they have picnics and family. That's where they chill."

Dave Demers is a Green Party Vancouver Park Board commissioner. (CBC)

The Green Party commissioner campaigned on allowing alcohol at parks and on beaches during the 2018 municipal election.

According to his motion, 79 per cent of people surveyed by the board this year favoured alcohol sales at park board concession stands.

And he says many are already bringing alcohol to parks and beaches, despite rules forbidding it which, to him, indicates a desire for change.

"I'm hoping we can take almost a full year to go out there and do the proper research," Demers added. "I'll be totally relying on [staff's] conclusions this fall when the report comes back."

However, he acknowledges that not everyone will be in favour of alcohol and in fact may want to stay away from it while enjoying parks and beaches. That's why he believes a feasibility study is an important first step.

"The key here is to really ensure that everyone can enjoy the outdoor space in safety and in respecting the desire for some quiet time for everybody," he said.

According to numbers provided by the Vancouver Police Department in March, officers wrote 487 tickets for drinking in public in 2017, up from 292 in 2016.

Those numbers reflect tickets across Vancouver, not just in parks.

Listen to the full interview:

Commissioner Dave Demers is putting a motion forward at Monday evening's board meeting that calls for a feasibility study on allowing booze and then the possibility of alcohol permitted at select parks and peaches as a trial. 7:05

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast