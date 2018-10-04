Vancouver parents to receive letters about lead in school water fountains

Vancouver parents and caregivers will find out this week if the water fountains at their children's schools have been shut down because of lead in the pipes.

Principals are sending out letters this week to every household, clarifying the status of each school's drinking water, according to a spokesperson for the Vancouver School Board.

Those letters will include testing results for all schools with some lead contamination. No lead was used during construction of schools built after 1990, so their water has not been contaminated, according to the school board.

The school board says that all working drinking fountains in Vancouver schools now meet the Health Canada guideline of less than 10 parts per billion of lead. After a board meeting on Sept. 24, all fountains that tested over five parts per billion have also been shut down.

A school board spokesperson was not able to provide an estimate Thursday for how many fountains have be closed or how many schools are affected.

The closed water fountains are being replaced with water bottle filling stations. School district staff have been asked to develop a plan to completely eliminate lead from the water supply at all schools.