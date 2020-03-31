Paramedic appeals for help after thieves steal essential equipment

A paramedic is asking for help online after her equipment was stolen from her personal vehicle in East Vancouver.

Annelie Van Der Heyden said the kit contained everything she needs to work out in the field, including safety gear, her uniform and boots with custom orthotics. She discovered it had been taken after a late night shift Sunday.

"Normally I would bring my things in but I didn't want to right now, because of the chance of bringing contamination into my family home," she said.

Her sister posted photos of the kit on social media in hopes someone could help find it. Van Der Heyden said it could affect her ability to pick up shifts.

"I feel a duty to be on the front lines right now and I can't do that until I ... have all the equipment to show up to my shift in all the appropriate attire," she said.

She said thieves also made off with some sentimental items, including her stethoscope and a special pin she earned at work.

"There are pins you can earn ... I earned a pin for assisting in the delivery of a baby in the field this past summer," she said. "I was really proud of that one."

Van Der Heyden said people have already contacted her, offering extra equipment.

"I think I'll be able to piece it together by next week," she said. "I was hoping to work this week, but I'll be back as soon as I can."