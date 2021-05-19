Vancouver outdoor pools and spray parks opening May long weekend

Vancouverites can kick off the May long weekend with a splash this Saturday.

Three outdoor pools and 11 splash parks operated by the park board will open to the public May 22. Lifeguards will also be stationed at 10 city beaches from Saturday until Labour Day.

The Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach pools are the three opening this weekend. On June 15, Maple Grove Pool in Kerrisdale will also join the list of open city swimming spots.

Splash parks that are turning on the water on Saturday are at: MacLean Park, Chaldecott Park, Connaught Park, Harbour Green Park, Grandview Park, Hastings Park, Oak Park, Stanley Park, Prince Edward Park , Pandora Park and Garden Park.

Outdoor pools are back with a splash! Find full details on the outdoor aquatic season schedule and how to book here: <a href="https://t.co/lEMjS02tua">https://t.co/lEMjS02tua</a> <a href="https://t.co/uJopf15W6R">pic.twitter.com/uJopf15W6R</a> —@ParkBoard



Lifeguards will patrol and supervise designated swimming areas at the following beaches: English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks east and west, Sunset Beach, Second Beach, Third Beach and Trout Lake.

Patrolled swimming areas will be marked by red and yellow coloured flags from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. every day throughout the season.

COVID-19 safety measures

Pools are opening with reduced capacity due to the pandemic, and all swim sessions must be registered online in advance starting May 19.

Public swimmers can book a 90-minute swim block, while length swimmers can book for a 45 minute swim period. There will be a 30-minute buffer between swim periods during which time the facilities will be sanitized and prepared for the next group.

COVID-19 spacing measures photographed in 2020 at Kitsilano Pool. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Swimmers must come ready to swim as change rooms are closed. Washrooms will be open.

It will be the same situation at the beaches, with change rooms closed and washrooms open. Physical distancing requirements of two metres are mandatory for everyone on beaches, including lifeguards.

More water fun to come

Starting June 1, lifeguards will manage four non-motorized watercraft access points at swimming beaches this summer.

This pilot project, according to the park board, will expand recreational opportunities and access to water at four swimming beaches: Kitsilano, Spanish Banks, Sunset Beach and Locarno.

Non-motorized watercrafts include any on-water recreation activities involving small watercraft powered by people and other natural elements such as: canoeing, kayaking, rowing, dragon boating, outrigging, paddle boarding, surf skiing, wind surfing, kite surfing and boarding and small craft sailing.

City wading pools are also scheduled to open on July 1.