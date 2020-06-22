Vancouver announces opening dates for public pools, spray parks and beaches

After months of closures due to COVID-19 pandemic measures, some of Vancouver's popular summertime venues are set to reopen.

In a statement Monday, the Vancouver Park Board released details about where and when summer revellers can get back to play.

As soon as June 27, 10 spray parks will reopen across the city.

By July 13, four public pools will reopen to swimmers, and nine city beaches will be staffed with lifeguards to supervise designated swimming areas.

A lifeguard looks over Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

But bathers beware, all venues will follow a set of new safety protocols aligned with Lifesaving Society Canada and WorkSafeBC guidelines to keep both staff and the public safe.

The park statement said patrons must arrive "swim ready" because of ongoing change room closures.

The new physical distancing protocols mean casual swimmers will have to book 90 minute swim blocks, while lap swimmers can book just 45 minutes swim periods.

Each swim block will be followed by a 30 minute closure to allow staff to sanitize and prepare for the next group.

Pools to reopen July 13

With new protocols and reduced maximum capacity.

Kitsilano.

New Brighton.

Second Beach.

Maple Grove (slightly delayed while staff configure the online booking system).

Lifeguards back on duty July 13

English Bay Beach.

Jericho Beach.

Kitsilano Beach.

Locarno Beach.

Spanish Banks East Beach.

Spanish Banks West Beach.

Sunset Beach.

Third Beach.

Trout Lake Beach.

Spray Parks to reopen June 27

MacLean Park.

Chaldecott Park.

Harbour Green Park.

Grandview Park.

Hastings Park.

Oak Park.

Stanley Park.

Prince Edward Park.

Pandora Park.

Garden Park.

Supervised swimming zones at the beaches will be marked by new red and yellow flags instead of buoys that were used in the past, the statement said.

Snorkels and kickboards will not be permitted and there will be no swimming goggle or towel rentals.

It also said admission to pools will be managed through a combination of an online reservation system and in-person drop-ins, all with contactless electronic payment.

Leisure access pass-holders will be provided with access to the reservation system.

None of the park board venues will be accepting Flexi-passes or cash.

More information can be found on the City of Vancouver website.