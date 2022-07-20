Vancouver council approves next step in 2030 Indigenous-led Olympic bid

A council committee in Vancouver voted Wednesday 10 to 2 in favour of allowing an Indigenous-led bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics to proceed to the next step.

The chiefs of the Squamish, Lil'wat, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam nations attended Wednesday's vote and told the standing committee that backing their efforts to bring the games back to B.C. was a chance to act on government commitments to reconciliation.

While the bid can continue, concerns were raised in council about finances and the tight turnaround to submit the bid to the International Olympic Committee by next February.

The four First Nations have said the cost of hosting the event could range from $3.5 to $4 billion and depend upon a mix of public and private funds.

Mary Conibear, part of the 2030 Feasibility Team, said the group's proposal involves using many of the same venues from the 2010 Winter Olympics in a bid to be financially and environmentally sustainable.

The four Indigenous First Nations announced on Feb. 1 that they had signed an agreement with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee to explore a possible bid.